Number of migrants in Russia decreased by 10 percent – Interior Ministry

The number of foreign citizens in Russia has decreased from 6.3 million in 2024 to 5.7 million by the end of 2025. Alexander Peregozhin, head of the Analytical Department of the Migration Policy Department of the Migration Service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported.

«In 2024, there were 6.3 million foreigners in Russia, and by the beginning of 2026, their number had dropped to 5.7 million. This decline is primarily due to the fact that the number of minor foreigners has decreased by almost a quarter,» he noted.

The data was presented at the conference «New Migration Policy of the Russian Federation» in Moscow.

A new federal law came into effect on January 28 in Russia. It provides for the exchange of data between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and education authorities on minor foreigners. Information on their migration registration, enrollment in schools and colleges, expulsions, and other data will now be shared between the agencies. Authorities believe this will allow for more effective monitoring of the legality of migrant children’s stay and their access to education.