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Interior Minister meets with US Department of State representative in Samarkand

Interior Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Ulan Niyazbekov, met in Samarkand with Mark Tervakoski, Director of Europe and Asia Programs for the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the press service, the meeting took place on April 20 as part of the international forum on countering transnational drug threats.

The parties discussed further cooperation in combating human trafficking, drug trafficking, public safety, and countering transnational threats.

They also discussed the development of joint projects in digital forensics, combating cybercrime, and strengthening the capacity of law enforcement agencies.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the parties confirmed their interest in further expanding their partnership and joint initiatives to ensure security and law enforcement.
link: https://24.kg/english/371301/
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