Tokayev wishes Japarov and people of Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year

Kazakhstan’s leader, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a message of congratulations to Sadyr Japarov, the head of Kyrgyzstan, and the people of the country on the upcoming New Year 2026.

In his congratulatory telegram, the head of Kazakhstan wished Sadyr Japarov inexhaustible energy, family well-being, and continued success in his responsible public service.

«I wish you new achievements for the prosperity of the brotherly people of Kyrgyzstan!» the message reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also expressed confidence in the further strengthening of friendly and partnership relations between the two countries.
