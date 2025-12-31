10:15
Para-athletes from Kyrgyzstan to compete at Asian Road Cycling Championships

The national team of Kyrgyzstan will compete at the 45th Asian Road Cycling Championships in Saudi Arabia, which will be held on February 4-13, 2026. The federation announced.

According to it, the country will be represented by its largest delegation ever — 16 athletes in various age and sport categories — junior, youth (under 23), elite, and masters — as well as for the first time in para-cycling.

«The participation of such a representative team and their debut in para-cycling underscore the development of cycling in Kyrgyzstan and its commitment to inclusivity and high international standards,» the federation noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/356763/
views: 103
