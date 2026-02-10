11:03
Representative of Kyrgyzstan wins two medals at Asian Cycling Championships

The national cycling team of Kyrgyzstan is participating in the 45th Asian Road Cycling Championships, which is taking place on February 5-13 in Saudi Arabia. The Cycling Federation reported.

Kyrgyzstani Igor Filin won a gold medal in the Masters 60-64 category, confidently winning the 62.4-kilometer road race. He had previously won silver in the 20-kilometer time trial.

This is Kyrgyzstan’s first road race gold since independence. This award also marks Kyrgyzstan’s fifth gold medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championships.

Evgeny Vakker previously won gold for the country at continental championships, winning individual races in 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2012.
