Cabinet Chairman congratulates athletes on their professional holiday

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, congratulated workers in the field of physical culture and sports on their professional holiday.

In his message, he noted that sport and physical culture form the foundation of the nation’s health and are an important factor in economic development and the country’s international image.

According to the head of the Cabinet, sports infrastructure in the republic has been developing actively in recent years, with stadiums being built and reconstructed, and modern conditions being created for training specialists.

He stressed that the number of citizens leading a healthy lifestyle is growing and expressed confidence that the country’s average life expectancy could reach 80 years in the future.

Adylbek Kasymaliev also highlighted the achievements of Kyrgyz athletes on the international stage, including Olympic medalists Aisuluu Tynybekova, Akzhol Makhmudov, and Meerim Zhumanazarova.

He further emphasized the importance of the World Nomad Games as a platform for promoting national sports and the cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan.

In conclusion, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers wished athletes, coaches, and veterans good health and new victories.