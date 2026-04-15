Kyrgyz athletes depart for 6th Asian Beach Games in China

A ceremonial send-off for the national team of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek ahead of their participation in the Asian Beach Games, the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

According to the agency, the 6th Asian Beach Games will take place from April 22 to 30 in Sanya, bringing together athletes from 45 countries. The program includes 14 sports disciplines. A total of 40 athletes will represent Kyrgyzstan at the Games.

During the ceremony, the national team was presented with the state flag of Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports Ulan Kydyrbaev noted that the athletes have a great responsibility. He expressed confidence that the athletes will represent the republic with dignity on the international stage.