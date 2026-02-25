Kyrgyz athletes win more than 840 medals in 2025

In 2025, Kyrgyz athletes won 846 medals at various world and Asian competitions. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports reported.

According to the agency, 267 of these medals were gold.

«In addition, Kyrgyzstanis won 234 silver and 345 bronze medals. Last year, the country’s national teams participated in 230 international competitions,» the statement reads.

2025 was a rich and multifaceted year for Kyrgyz sports. It featured everything: resounding victories at world and Asian championships, historic breakthroughs, emotional comebacks, debuts on major stages, and events that transcended sport, becoming symbols of the country.

Kyrgyzstan has confidently established itself in a wide range of disciplines: from wrestling and UFC to dance sport, parasports, and high-altitude mountaineering.