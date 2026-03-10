18:22
Federation of Shuttlecock and Lyanga officially established in Kyrgyzstan

The Federation of Shuttlecock and Lyanga has been officially registered in Kyrgyzstan. The new public sports organization aims to promote two traditional active games — shuttlecock and lyanga.

The federation is headed by Bolotbek Maripov, the founder and main initiator of its creation.

On February 14, the first open amateur tournament in the game of lyanga — tepmek — was held. The event program included an individual competition based on the number of kicks and an assessment of the difficulty of performed tricks. According to the judges’ protocol, the winners and prize-winners were awarded medals and diplomas.

Shuttlecock is a popular game in Asia played with a feathered shuttle. Participants try to keep the shuttle in the air by striking it with their feet and other parts of the body without using their hands. The game helps develop coordination and speed.

Lyanga is a traditional active game common in Central Asian countries, especially among youth and children. Players keep a small ball in the air by kicking it, demonstrating skill, coordination and endurance.
