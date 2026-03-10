Federation of Shuttlecock and Lyanga officially established in Kyrgyzstan

The Federation of Shuttlecock and Lyanga has been officially registered in Kyrgyzstan. The new public sports organization aims to promote two traditional active games — shuttlecock and lyanga.

The federation is headed by Bolotbek Maripov, the founder and main initiator of its creation.

On February 14, the first open amateur tournament in the game of lyanga — tepmek — was held. The event program included an individual competition based on the number of kicks and an assessment of the difficulty of performed tricks. According to the judges’ protocol, the winners and prize-winners were awarded medals and diplomas.