Artem Novikov elected President of Basketball Federation of Kyrgyzstan

Artem Novikov, Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF), has been elected President of the Basketball Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the organization, he thanked the board members for their trust and noted that the development of sports and support for youth initiatives currently occupy an important place on the state agenda.

«Thank you very much for your trust and for the honor bestowed upon me to lead the Basketball Federation. Today, sports and the overall development of youth sports culture and youth initiatives are a separate and important part of the country’s agenda. President Sadyr Japarov always speaks about the need to develop sports, and great efforts are being made in other areas, such as football and wrestling. We see our athletes competing at the Olympic Games. And I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to increase the popularity of basketball,» he noted.

According to Artem Novikov, the federation will focus on several key areas in the near future: developing youth basketball, strengthening national teams, and expanding the sport’s infrastructure throughout the country.