10:30
USD 87.45
EUR 100.98
RUB 1.10
English

Artem Novikov elected President of Basketball Federation of Kyrgyzstan

Artem Novikov, Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF), has been elected President of the Basketball Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the organization, he thanked the board members for their trust and noted that the development of sports and support for youth initiatives currently occupy an important place on the state agenda.

«Thank you very much for your trust and for the honor bestowed upon me to lead the Basketball Federation. Today, sports and the overall development of youth sports culture and youth initiatives are a separate and important part of the country’s agenda. President Sadyr Japarov always speaks about the need to develop sports, and great efforts are being made in other areas, such as football and wrestling. We see our athletes competing at the Olympic Games. And I am confident that through joint efforts we will be able to increase the popularity of basketball,» he noted.

According to Artem Novikov, the federation will focus on several key areas in the near future: developing youth basketball, strengthening national teams, and expanding the sport’s infrastructure throughout the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/365767/
views: 160
Print
Related
Federation of Shuttlecock and Lyanga officially established in Kyrgyzstan
Urmat Asanbaev appointed Director of Physical Culture and Sports State Agency
Kyrgyz athletes win more than 840 medals in 2025
New Head of Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani Imandos Bektenov wins silver at Asian Shooting Championships
One in 3 citizens should play sports: Cabinet announces ambitious plan
Sports reality show for government officials to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s cycling veteran Evgeny Vakker to compete at Asian Championship
Kyrgyzstan’s national cycling team begins preparations for Asian Championship
Swimmer Denis Petrashov named Athlete of the Year in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
13 March, Friday
10:17
Agriculture Minister takes personal control of veterinary safety measures Agriculture Minister takes personal control of veterina...
10:08
Suspect in drug trafficking detained in Bishkek
09:59
Kyrgyz Pochtasy announces essay contest for schoolchildren
09:41
National Bank has tools to smooth sharp price fluctuations — expert
09:29
Adylbek Kasymaliev presents Cabinet of Ministers’ certificates of honor
12 March, Thursday
20:07
Sadyr Japarov calls on Middle East countries for constructive dialogue