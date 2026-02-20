New Head of Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports appointed in Kyrgyzstan

A new head has been appointed at the Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports. Samat Erkinbekov has been named to lead the body, the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Samat Erkinbekov has been appointed with a three-month probation period and officially assumed his duties today,» the statement says.

The Directorate for Non-Olympic Sports operates under the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports.

The institution is responsible for the selection, formation, training, and support of national teams in non-Olympic sports, as well as for preparing high-performance athletes and maintaining a reserve for the core national teams.

The development of non-Olympic, national, technical, and team sports also falls within the Directorate’s mandate.