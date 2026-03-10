Team from Kyrgyzstan participates in one-day Poreč Classic race

On March 8, Lokomotiv Manas team made its second start of the season in Croatia, taking part in the one-day Poreč Classic race. The World Nomad Games Secretariat reported.

According to the Secretariat, the race covered a distance of 141.6 kilometers with an elevation gain of 1,362 meters. A total of 161 riders started the race.

The best result among Lokomotiv Manas riders was achieved by Ilya Savekin, who finished 23rd. One of the team members suffered an unfortunate accident during the race: he crashed, but managed to continue and finished 128th.

The team’s next start will be from March 12 to 15 in Croatia at the Istrian Spring Race. The team has previously competed in one-day races, and this will be the first stage race of the season.