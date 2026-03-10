18:23
USD 87.45
EUR 101.83
RUB 1.12
English

Team from Kyrgyzstan participates in one-day Poreč Classic race

On March 8, Lokomotiv Manas team made its second start of the season in Croatia, taking part in the one-day Poreč Classic race. The World Nomad Games Secretariat reported.

According to the Secretariat, the race covered a distance of 141.6 kilometers with an elevation gain of 1,362 meters. A total of 161 riders started the race.

The best result among Lokomotiv Manas riders was achieved by Ilya Savekin, who finished 23rd. One of the team members suffered an unfortunate accident during the race: he crashed, but managed to continue and finished 128th.

The team’s next start will be from March 12 to 15 in Croatia at the Istrian Spring Race. The team has previously competed in one-day races, and this will be the first stage race of the season.
link: https://24.kg/english/365370/
views: 91
Print
Related
Open Winter Cycling Championships of Kyrgyzstan held in Cholpon-Ata
Business Run 2026 to be held in Bishkek
Representative of Kyrgyzstan wins two medals at Asian Cycling Championships
Kyrgyzstan’s cycling veteran Evgeny Vakker to compete at Asian Championship
Para-athletes from Kyrgyzstan to compete at Asian Road Cycling Championships
Festive Santa Run held in Bishkek
Kumtor team participates in Ironman Barcelona 2025
Indian Embassy invites everyone to Viksit Bharat Run in Bishkek
Kyrgyz cyclist wins extreme mountain race in Dagestan
German cyclist to again dedicate race to children with cancer in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks Foreign Ministers of Turkic states to meet in Istanbul for informal talks
SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East SDMK plans to impose restrictions on Umrah trips due to situation in Middle East
Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China Asman eco-city project to be presented again in China
Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8 Peaceful rally for women’s rights to be held in Bishkek on March 8
10 March, Tuesday
18:02
Team from Kyrgyzstan participates in one-day Poreč Classic race Team from Kyrgyzstan participates in one-day Poreč Clas...
17:53
Supreme Court orders retrial in case of journalist Makhabat Tazhibek kyzy
17:29
New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1
17:22
Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China
17:14
Federation of Shuttlecock and Lyanga officially established in Kyrgyzstan