Urmat Asanbaev appointed Director of Physical Culture and Sports State Agency

Urmat Asanbaev has been appointed Director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports. The presidential press service reported.

According to it, Kazybek Moldazhiev, who held this position, has been dismissed.

Urmat Asanbaev is a master of sports in freestyle wrestling and is actively involved in Kyrgyzstan’s sports scene. In March 2014, he was mentioned as a head coach at the national youth championship. In the past, he was actively involved in martial arts and competed at international tournaments in the national wrestling kulatuu.

He headed the directorate for Olympic game sports and mass sports events Zhashtyk.

Open sources say that Urmat Asanbaev is the founder and director of Imperia Sport chain of sports nutrition and equipment stores. They have stores in Bishkek and other cities.