Open Winter Cycling Championships of Kyrgyzstan held in Cholpon-Ata

The Open Winter Road Cycling Championships of Kyrgyzstan for junior men and women were held in Cholpon-Ata city. The Secretariat of World Nomad Games reported.
According to the Secretariat, the riders had to cover a distance of 96 kilometers.
The prize places were distributed as follows:
- 1st place — Murat Kuitenov (Kazakhstan);
- 2nd place — Chingiz Chuliev (Uzbekistan);
- 3rd place — Fazliddin Ergashev (Uzbekistan).
Junior women:
- 1st place — Sofia Babunova (Kyrgyzstan);
- 2nd place — Abylgazy Aruzhan (Kazakhstan);
- 3rd place — Mamaeva Sofia (Kazakhstan).