Open Winter Cycling Championships of Kyrgyzstan held in Cholpon-Ata

The Open Winter Road Cycling Championships of Kyrgyzstan for junior men and women were held in Cholpon-Ata city. The Secretariat of World Nomad Games reported.

According to the Secretariat, the riders had to cover a distance of 96 kilometers.

«Athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan took part in the competition. This race was the second professional road cycling race in the history of Kyrgyzstan’s independence,» the statement reads.

The prize places were distributed as follows:

1st place — Murat Kuitenov (Kazakhstan);

2nd place — Chingiz Chuliev (Uzbekistan);

3rd place — Fazliddin Ergashev (Uzbekistan).

Junior women: