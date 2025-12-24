15:07
Over 6,000 consumers to be disconnected for electricity debt in Bishkek

The Bishkek Electric Networks Company has warned residents of the capital about a mass remote disconnection of consumers with outstanding electricity debts. According to the company, on December 25, the automated metering and control system will automatically disconnect more than 6,000 consumers.

The company urged citizens to pay their bills on time to avoid inconvenience.

To check the status of an account, an online service «Consumer’s Balance» is available on the Bishkek Electric Networks Company website. Residential consumers can also use the mobile application «My Light.»

  • For consultations, residents can contact the 24-hour call center at 1209, 105, 0772001209, 0556001209, or via WhatsApp at 0702001209.
