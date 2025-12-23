15:34
Kyrgyzstan imports approximately 4.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity

Kyrgyzstan imports approximately 4.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from neighboring countries. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said at a joint committee meeting.

He stated that the country’s demand for electricity has increased due to economic and population growth.

«Currently, demand is 19 billion kilowatt-hours, and we produce just over 14 billion. Therefore, we import approximately 4.5 billion kilowatt-hours from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia. Furthermore, the first 100-megawatt solar power plant will be commissioned in Kemin in December,» Kasymaliev added.

When asked by deputies about residents of some localities complaining about the conversion of pasture lands for the construction of energy facilities, he responded that when pasture lands are converted for such purposes, all issues are discussed with local authorities.

«We must understand that this will generate revenue for the local budget, which benefits the population. I urge you to approach these issues with understanding. Don’t first approve the conversion of lands and then oppose it,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.
