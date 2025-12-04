19:05
New rules introduced for citizens of Kazakhstan staying in Kyrgyzstan

New rules for citizens of Kazakhstan staying in the Kyrgyz Republic have been introduced, effective from September 1, 2025. The press service of the State Committee for National Security’s Border Service reported.

Citizens of Kazakhstan may stay in Kyrgyzstan for up to 90 days in total within any 180-day period, counting from the date of their first entry.

They are exempt from registration during the first 30 days of their stay. If Kazakhstanis plan to remain in Kyrgyzstan beyond this period, registration becomes mandatory.

If a person stays in Kyrgyzstan for more than 90 days without registration, their subsequent entry to the country will be restricted for 90 days.

The legal stay in Kyrgyzstan can be extended with the following documents:

  • registration at the place of residence;
  • residence permit;
  • temporary residence permit;
  • Kairylman status;
  • Meken card;
  • Resident card;
  • other documents provided by international treaties to which Kyrgyzstan is a party.
link: https://24.kg/english/353464/
views: 166
