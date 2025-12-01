11:12
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Sadyr Japarov on successful elections

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on the successful holding of the early parliamentary elections, Akorda reports.

The leader of the neighboring country emphasized that the results of this important political event demonstrate the confident progress of the Kyrgyz Republic in achieving its strategic development objectives.

«The parliamentary elections reflected nationwide support for your course of building a strong and prosperous state. I note with great satisfaction the dynamic development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance. I am convinced that, relying on our centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual support, we will build on our achievements and elevate cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to new heights,» he wrote to his colleague.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sadyr Japarov continued success in his responsible work for the benefit of the fraternal Kyrgyz people.

Early elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) were held in the Kyrgyz Republic on November 30 based on the majoritarian system: 90 deputies were elected in 30 multi-mandate constituencies, three from each constituency. Candidates were nominated both by political parties and through self-nomination.
link: https://24.kg/english/352934/
views: 152
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to launch pilot project on navigation seals
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan deepen cooperation in social reforms
Book by Kazakhstan’s President about his father presented in Osh city
New Kyrgyz Ambassador presents copies of credentials at Kazakhstan’s MFA
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to supply electricity to Kyrgyzstan this winter
Kazakhstan chooses name for its first nuclear power plant
Kudaibergen Bazarbaev appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan aim to increase trade turnover to $3 billion by 2030
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Astana for working visit
Kazakhstan to return a third more electricity to Kyrgyzstan than it received
Popular
Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border Russian President blames “black Imports” for long truck queues at border
Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents CSTO Summit in Bishkek: Leaders sign 15 key documents
1 December, Monday
10:55
Asphalting of Sokuluk–Belogorka road completed Asphalting of Sokuluk–Belogorka road completed
10:47
Financial Security Olympiad for schoolchildren underway in Bishkek
10:39
CIS Observer Mission monitors parliamentary elections at polling stations abroad
10:32
Vladimir Putin presented with komuz in Kyrgyzstan
10:23
New bridge to be built over Chokan Valikhanov water canal in Bishkek