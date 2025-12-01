Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Sadyr Japarov on successful elections

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on the successful holding of the early parliamentary elections, Akorda reports.

The leader of the neighboring country emphasized that the results of this important political event demonstrate the confident progress of the Kyrgyz Republic in achieving its strategic development objectives.

«The parliamentary elections reflected nationwide support for your course of building a strong and prosperous state. I note with great satisfaction the dynamic development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and alliance. I am convinced that, relying on our centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual support, we will build on our achievements and elevate cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to new heights,» he wrote to his colleague.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sadyr Japarov continued success in his responsible work for the benefit of the fraternal Kyrgyz people.

Early elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) were held in the Kyrgyz Republic on November 30 based on the majoritarian system: 90 deputies were elected in 30 multi-mandate constituencies, three from each constituency. Candidates were nominated both by political parties and through self-nomination.