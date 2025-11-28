Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev to visit Berlin

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev will pay a working visit to Berlin, Germany. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

During his visit, the Chairman of the Cabinet will participate in the Kyrgyz-German Business Forum on the topic: «Kyrgyz National Economy Day in Berlin», as well as in the regular meeting of the Business Council, co-chaired by Kasymaliev from the Kyrgyz side.

He will also hold a number of bilateral meetings and visit the international logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy JSC.