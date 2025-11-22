12:02
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt

On November 24, the automated metering system will carry out remote electricity disconnections of more than 5,000 consumers in Bishkek due to outstanding debt, the city power grid company reported.

To avoid inconvenience, consumers are urged to pay their electricity bills on time.

«The company’s website has a ‘Customer Balance’ section, which allows all consumers — both residential and industrial — to check the status of their accounts at any time. Residential consumers can also view their balance through ‘My Light’ mobile app. Additionally, they may contact the 24/7 call center at 1209, 105, 0772001209, or 0556001209, or send a message via WhatsApp to 0702001209,» the statement says.
