Kyrgyzstan will stop importing electricity by 2028–2029, Energy Minister says

«There will be no electricity shortage in Kyrgyzstan. We are only calling for rational use,» Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Talaibek Ibraev posted on Facebook.

He explained that, as in previous years, the country imports electricity from neighboring states during the winter at a price of 3 soms per kilowatt-hour, while supplying the population at a tariff of 1.37 soms.

The difference in cost is again recorded as a debt on the balance sheet of the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan (NENK).

«In this regard, the president has instructed to minimize imports, use energy efficiently, and repay the remaining debt of 25 billion soms next year. By 2026, we plan to fully clear the debts and start generating profit. According to our plans, by the 2028–2029 winter season, the republic will no longer need to import electricity,» the minister said.