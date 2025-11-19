Video of KAV&KEV management detention released

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has released a video showing the detention of the head of KAV&KEV farming enterprise and unveiled new details from an investigation into violations related to food safety.

According to the SCNS, investigators found that K.A.V., who heads the enterprise, employed foreign workers without the required permits, medical or migration documents. The workers were producing food products in unsanitary conditions.

Authorities also discovered facts in which product labels were affixed with falsified manufacturing dates, posing a threat to consumers.

On November 17, the head of KAV&KEV was detained on suspicion of committing crimes under Articles 168 (Part 2, Paragraph 3), 297 (Part 1), and 379 (Part 3) of the Criminal Code — organizing illegal migration, document forgery, and creating danger for consumers. He has been placed in the SCNS temporary detention facility.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing.