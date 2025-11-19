12:55
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

Video of KAV&KEV management detention released

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has released a video showing the detention of the head of KAV&KEV farming enterprise and unveiled new details from an investigation into violations related to food safety.

According to the SCNS, investigators found that K.A.V., who heads the enterprise, employed foreign workers without the required permits, medical or migration documents. The workers were producing food products in unsanitary conditions.

Authorities also discovered facts in which product labels were affixed with falsified manufacturing dates, posing a threat to consumers.

On November 17, the head of KAV&KEV was detained on suspicion of committing crimes under Articles 168 (Part 2, Paragraph 3), 297 (Part 1), and 379 (Part 3) of the Criminal Code — organizing illegal migration, document forgery, and creating danger for consumers. He has been placed in the SCNS temporary detention facility.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/351472/
views: 106
Print
Related
Kav&Kev: Company director detained for unsanitary conditions, illegal workers
Fourth suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
Droppers detained in Chui region
Kudret Taichabarov placed in pretrial detention until December 30
2025 Elections: Police detain Kudret Taichabarov
Candidate for Parliament arrested in Bishkek after axe attack
Chamber of Commerce and Industry comments on detention of its vice president
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
Almazbek Ismankulov arrested again on corruption charges
Suspects of inciting ethnic hatred detained in Bishkek
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
19 November, Wednesday
12:21
Video of KAV&KEV management detention released Video of KAV&KEV management detention released
12:10
SCNS uncovers scheme for sale of coal intended for social facilities
11:56
Asphalt laid on Chui Avenue in Bishkek, section expected to open by December 1
11:46
Man arrested in Osh for drug trafficking: Nearly 1 kg of hashish seized
11:37
Asian Development Bank President arrives in Kyrgyzstan