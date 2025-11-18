15:16
Kav&Kev: Company director detained for unsanitary conditions, illegal workers

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the discovery of serious violations in the area of ​​food safety.

According to it, the criminal investigation established that the director of Kav&Kev company, citizen K.A.V., employed foreign citizens without permits, medical and immigration documents.

According to the SCNS, workers manufactured food products for the public in unsanitary conditions. Instances of labeling with false production dates were also discovered.

On November 17, 2025, K.A.V. was detained on suspicion of crimes under Articles 168, 297, and 379 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic: organizing illegal migration, forging documents, and creating a danger to consumers. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS.

Investigative and operational activities are ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/351346/
views: 92
