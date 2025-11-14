Fourth suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek

On November 14, another suspect was detained in Bishkek in connection with a cyber fraud case involving 7.5 million soms. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

The perpetrators, posing as employees of the State Committee for National Security and the National Bank, deceived a citizen named U.K. out of a large sum of money. Investigators identified and detained a fourth accomplice in the scheme: citizen R.T., 33. He has a history of criminal prosecution for theft, robbery, armed robbery, and drug trafficking.

Investigators have established that R.T.’s illegal activities took place in Bishkek, as well as in Chui and Issyk-Kul regions. The detainee carried out fraudulent transactions via the Telegram messenger and transferred stolen funds, totaling over 1 million soms.

R.T. was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues to search for other members of the criminal group.

Previously, detectives from the Main Department of Internal Affairs’ Criminal Investigation Department detained several suspects in this case. A third suspect, S.N., 32, who coordinated the illegal activities through a Telegram channel, was detained earlier.