Another suspect in major cyber fraud scheme detained in Bishkek

Another suspect in a major cyber fraud scheme has been detained in Bishkek, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

Previously, a Bishkek resident reported to the police that unknown individuals, posing as employees of the State Committee for National Security, the National Bank, the Anti-Corruption Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, had fraudulently obtained 7.5 million soms from him.

The incident was registered under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — fraud on an especially large scale.

Previously, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained several suspects in this case. Another suspect, S.N., 32, was detained the day before. He was placed in a temporary detention facility. According to investigators, the detainee was the administrator of a Telegram channel through which he coordinated illegal activities and participated in fraudulent schemes.

The police are currently identifying other members of the criminal group.
link: https://24.kg/english/350657/
views: 188
