Fraud in Sokuluk: Farmer loses livestock worth nearly 4 million soms

A suspect has been detained in Sokuluk district on charges of fraud after allegedly deceiving a farmer and unlawfully taking livestock worth 3,853,000 soms. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to police, the victim filed a complaint on April 11. He stated that on February 15, a man he barely knew gained his trust and stole property: 39 sheep (including an Arashan breed with twins) and a five-year-old bay stallion.

The suspect did not pay for the animals, turned off his mobile phone, and fled.

Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Detectives identified the suspect, 40, and placed him in a temporary detention facility.

Police are investigating the suspect’s involvement in other similar crimes in Chui region. They ask all victims to contact the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district.