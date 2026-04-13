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Fraud in Sokuluk: Farmer loses livestock worth nearly 4 million soms

A suspect has been detained in Sokuluk district on charges of fraud after allegedly deceiving a farmer and unlawfully taking livestock worth 3,853,000 soms. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to police, the victim filed a complaint on April 11. He stated that on February 15, a man he barely knew gained his trust and stole property: 39 sheep (including an Arashan breed with twins) and a five-year-old bay stallion.

The suspect did not pay for the animals, turned off his mobile phone, and fled.

Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Detectives identified the suspect, 40, and placed him in a temporary detention facility.

Police are investigating the suspect’s involvement in other similar crimes in Chui region. They ask all victims to contact the Department of Internal Affairs of Sokuluk district.
link: https://24.kg/english/370110/
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