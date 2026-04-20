Suspect in investment fraud case detained in Bishkek

Officers of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek detained a suspect in an investment fraud case, the department’s press service reported.

According to investigators, on March 24 a citizen D.S. filed a complaint against a man T. The suspect allegedly gained the victim’s trust under the pretext of investing in an agricultural store selling mineral and chemical fertilizers between March and May 2025 and steal 3,937,500 soms. He then failed to fulfill his obligations and fled.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyzstan.

During investigative and operational measures, police identified and detained the suspect, A.T., 38. He was taken to the investigative service of the Department of Internal Affairs, where, in accordance with Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs.

The criminal investigation is currently ongoing.

If you have become a victim or witness of the actions of this person, the police ask you to call: +996507346409 and 102.