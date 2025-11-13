16:05
Tashiev urges state bodies to save electricity and stop nighttime heating

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev called on the heads of government agencies and enterprises to save electricity.

According to a government decision, all state institutions must turn off lighting and electrical appliances after 6 p.m. In this context, Tashiev demanded to stop nighttime heating with air conditioners, pointing to inefficient electricity use in some ministries.

«Some government agencies run their air conditioners for heating all night. This should not happen. Energy authorities must take strict control over this situation,» he said.

The SCNS chairman emphasized that Kyrgyzstan does not experience extremely low temperatures that require 24-hour heating of buildings. «Nothing bad will happen if you start heating an office in the morning. If the premises are large and hard to monitor, hire an extra guard, two, three, four,» he noted.

He also clarified that electricity should not be turned off in law enforcement buildings, so a «selective approach» is required.
