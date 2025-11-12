10:35
Kambarkan ensemble performs for the first time at UN Headquarters

Kambarkan folk and ethnographic ensemble held its first concert at UN Headquarters. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the event, symbolically titled «From Mountains to Oceans,» was timed to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) and called for the international community to unite to protect mountain ecosystems and oceans.

«The performance by Kambarkan vividly showcased Kyrgyzstan’s cultural heritage and its commitment to preserving nature and unique biodiversity. The melodic sounds of komuz, ooz-komuz, and other national instruments, along with nomadic chants, complemented by video footage of the republic’s mountains, rivers, and glaciers, created an atmosphere of vibrant unity between man and nature,» the statement reads.

The concert at the UN became a symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic’s contribution to promoting sustainable development and protecting mountain ecosystems, as well as an important cultural event that introduced guests to the rich history, traditions, and identity of the Kyrgyz people.
