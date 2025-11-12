Kambarkan ensemble performs for the first time at UN Headquarters

Kambarkan folk and ethnographic ensemble held its first concert at UN Headquarters. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.
According to it, the event, symbolically titled «From Mountains to Oceans,» was timed to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) and called for the international community to unite to protect mountain ecosystems and oceans.
The concert at the UN became a symbol of the Kyrgyz Republic’s contribution to promoting sustainable development and protecting mountain ecosystems, as well as an important cultural event that introduced guests to the rich history, traditions, and identity of the Kyrgyz people.