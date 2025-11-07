Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media

Kazakhstan significantly increased its purchases of electricity from Kyrgyzstan. From January to August 2025, the country imported 299.4 million kilowatt-hours of Kyrgyz electricity for $4.3 million. The Kazakh media outlet Kursiv reported.

This represents a 3.1-fold increase in volume and nearly 10-fold increase in value compared to the same period in 2024, the media outlet notes, citing customs data.

Kyrgyz electricity has become the cheapest among all suppliers to Kyrgyzstan — 1.4 cents per kilowatt-hour. By comparison, Russian electricity cost Kazakhstan 8.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, while Uzbek electricity cost Kazakhstan 4.9 cents.

«This is due to the fact that Kyrgyzstan generates the majority of its electricity at hydroelectric power plants built during the Soviet era. Their construction has long since paid for itself, so the cost of electricity production remains minimal,» Kursiv writes.

This year, the Republic of Kazakhstan regularly faced daytime electricity shortages, as domestic generation failed to cover demand. According to KOREM, from the beginning of the year through November 5, the country generated 101.8 billion kilowatt-hours, while consumption amounted to 103.3 billion.

During the autumn-winter period of 2025-2026, according to KEGOC Chairman of the Board Nabi Aitzhanov, the monthly shortage could reach up to 330 million kilowatt-hours. Kazakhstan plans to purchase these volumes from Russia and Uzbekistan. Russia remains the main supplier, although its share has declined slightly.