17:18
USD 87.45
EUR 100.76
RUB 1.08
English

Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media

Kazakhstan significantly increased its purchases of electricity from Kyrgyzstan. From January to August 2025, the country imported 299.4 million kilowatt-hours of Kyrgyz electricity for $4.3 million. The Kazakh media outlet Kursiv reported.

This represents a 3.1-fold increase in volume and nearly 10-fold increase in value compared to the same period in 2024, the media outlet notes, citing customs data.

Kyrgyz electricity has become the cheapest among all suppliers to Kyrgyzstan — 1.4 cents per kilowatt-hour. By comparison, Russian electricity cost Kazakhstan 8.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, while Uzbek electricity cost Kazakhstan 4.9 cents.

«This is due to the fact that Kyrgyzstan generates the majority of its electricity at hydroelectric power plants built during the Soviet era. Their construction has long since paid for itself, so the cost of electricity production remains minimal,» Kursiv writes.

This year, the Republic of Kazakhstan regularly faced daytime electricity shortages, as domestic generation failed to cover demand. According to KOREM, from the beginning of the year through November 5, the country generated 101.8 billion kilowatt-hours, while consumption amounted to 103.3 billion.

During the autumn-winter period of 2025-2026, according to KEGOC Chairman of the Board Nabi Aitzhanov, the monthly shortage could reach up to 330 million kilowatt-hours. Kazakhstan plans to purchase these volumes from Russia and Uzbekistan. Russia remains the main supplier, although its share has declined slightly.
link: https://24.kg/english/350115/
views: 88
Print
Related
Daiyrbek Orunbekov explains causes of power outages in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet limits lighting in government buildings to save electricity
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
NENK introduces power limits in case of substation overload
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
Over 100,000 smart meters to be installed in Osh region by end of year
Taalaibek Ibraev: Winter will be tough. Less water, more expensive imports
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decline to host 2027 CIS Games
Jeenbek Kulubaev holds phone talks with new Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff President instructs Energy Ministry to abolish unlimited electricity tariff
Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis Less power, higher tariff: Unlimited electricity plan offered to Kyrgyzstanis
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains psychologist and police officer
7 November, Friday
17:08
Kyrgyzstan issues first national stablecoin pegged to som Kyrgyzstan issues first national stablecoin pegged to s...
17:00
Kamchybek Tashiev gifts apartment to mother of four and repays her loan
16:49
Kazakhstan triples its imports of Kyrgyz electricity - media
16:35
Over 1,900 apartments to be built in Tokmok under state mortgage program
14:38
Kyrgyzstan to establish Innovative Fund for Digital Infrastructure Development