NENK introduces power limits in case of substation overload

National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan JSC (NENK) announced the introduction of temporary power limits for electricity consumption during morning and evening peak hours.

According to the company, some substations are operating with overloads from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9p.m.

«If an overload is detected at a substation, the meter’s power will be automatically reduced from 5 kilowatts to 3 kilowatts to ensure its reliable and stable operation. It is recommended not to use high-power electrical appliances (heaters, irons, washing machines, etc.) simultaneously during these hours,» NENK noted.

The company noted that the restriction is temporary and is in accordance with Clause 79 of the Rules for the Use of Electric Energy and the contract between the company and consumers.