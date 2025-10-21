15:16
Laboratory for testing lead levels in blood to be opened in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan will soon have a laboratory where blood lead levels can be tested. Zharkynbek Kasymbekov, Director of the National Institute of Public Health, said at a press conference.

Currently, such tests are not conducted within the country.

«All private laboratories only collect blood samples and send them abroad for analysis, including to Russia. This is very expensive. The opening of a domestic laboratory will improve the quality, speed, and cost of these tests,» Kasymbekov said.

The laboratory will be established at the National Institute of Public Health, where renovations are underway and modern equipment is being installed.

«The equipment is very expensive — around $800,000. The National Institute could not afford such a facility on its own; this became possible thanks to our international partners. The team of specialists has been trained, and our partners will also assist during the equipment launch,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/347923/
views: 132
