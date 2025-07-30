11:52
Kumtor laboratory passes international accreditation

The inspection and analytical laboratory of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC has passed international accreditation, the company reported. The corresponding certificate was issued by the Kyrgyz Accreditation Center.

According to the company, this confirms the high quality and reliability of the laboratory tests and analyses conducted at the Kumtor mine, now officially recognized at the international level.

The laboratory is accredited under two international standards:

  • ISO/IEC 17025 — certifies the competence of testing and calibration laboratories;
  • ISO/IEC 17020 — certifies the competence of inspection bodies.

«Now the results of all our laboratory research have international significance and recognition. Due to the lack of accreditation, we had to send a large number of tests for additional external paid checks. Now we will save time and significant financial resources,» the head of the inspection and analytical laboratory Suimonkul Ismatillaev said.

The company is now authorized to issue official conclusions on all laboratory analyses related to construction activities at its sites.

The international accreditation enhances the company’s technical competence, commitment to quality, and overall competitiveness. It also meets a key requirement for major mining companies in most countries worldwide.
