Kyrgyzstan’s laboratories receive International ILAC ‘Quality Mark’

Laboratories of the Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan have confirmed their compliance with the international ISO standard. The ministry’s press service reported.

Kyrgyzstan’s laboratories have received the exclusive right to use the ILAC (International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation) emblem. This global «quality mark» unites more than 43,000 institutions in 70 countries. Air, water, and soil analysis results conducted in Osh, Batken, or Jalal-Abad now have legal validity at the international level.

Accreditation confirms that the equipment, research methods, and specialist qualifications meet the most stringent international requirements.

The ministry emphasized that environmental measurements in the republic are now conducted according to the same standards as in Europe or Japan. This allows the ministry to act as an independent expert in disputes over transboundary issues and large industrial projects.

The regional sectors’ adoption of the ISO 17025 standard is a response to public demand for fair and professional monitoring. Today, environmental monitoring in the country’s southern regions represents high-tech expertise recognized by the international community.

International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) is a global authority that established a system of mutual recognition of laboratory testing results. Thanks to this system, data obtained by an accredited laboratory in Kyrgyzstan is recognized in other participating countries without additional verification. This makes the country’s measurements indisputable in international arbitration and facilitates cross-border cooperation.
