One in five children in Kyrgyzstan has elevated blood lead levels

The National Institute of Public Health (NIPH) provided 24.kg news agency with a report on the results of a study of blood lead levels in preschool children (ages 1–6) in Kyrgyzstan.

Nationwide, 21 percent of children were found to have elevated blood lead levels, exceeding the threshold value.

«This is concerning, as the national data in this study reflect the population-level exposure among small children across the general population, not just those living in environmentally polluted areas,» the report notes.

The study found variations in lead exposure by demographics and regions. Higher blood lead levels were observed among boys, older children, children living in rural areas, and those with less-educated parents or guardians.

The research was conducted in 2024 across 18 regions, and children with high blood lead levels were found in all these areas.

Additional studies were conducted in three lead-contaminated regions (Mailuu-Suu, Sovetskoe, and Ak-Tyuz). In these areas, the average blood lead level was 9.58 µg/dL, significantly higher than the national average of 3.9 µg/dL.

The World Health Organization (WHO) currently recommends intervention for any child with a blood lead concentration above 5 µg/dL, but experts emphasize that no level of lead exposure is considered safe for children.

Lead is a potent toxin that can severely affect children’s cognitive and physical development. Children are especially vulnerable because they absorb much more lead from the environment than adults, and their central nervous system is still developing. Even small amounts of lead can impair brain development, lead to behavioral changes, reduce IQ, and negatively affect quality of life.

Key household risk factors identified include: proximity to lead-related industrial sites, living with someone who works with lead, exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke, use of lead-containing paints, use of certain cookware, cosmetics, and some foods that may contain lead.

The study concludes that childhood lead poisoning in Kyrgyzstan is a systemic issue requiring urgent implementation of a national monitoring and prevention program.

Experts recommend strengthening the healthcare system by continuous monitoring of children’s blood lead levels, integrating lead exposure assessment into routine pediatric care for early prevention and timely treatment, raising awareness among healthcare workers and parents, regulating lead content in consumer goods, industrial, and manufacturing processes.