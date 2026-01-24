Kyrgyzstan plans to establish unified system of state medical laboratories

Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Health, Kanybek Dosmambetov, reviewed the infrastructure of one of the country’s leading private laboratories, where he examined the organization of diagnostic processes, logistics, quality control mechanisms, and digital solutions, the ministry reported.

According to the minister, one of the key challenges facing the healthcare system remains the late diagnosis of serious diseases, including malignant tumors, as patients often seek medical help at stages III–IV. He said this is directly linked to the lack of an effective laboratory diagnostics system.

«A correct diagnosis is half the success of treatment. To detect diseases in a timely and reliable manner, the state needs a strong laboratory base,» Kanybek Dosmambetov said.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health is developing a project for a modern state reference laboratory in Bishkek equipped with high-tech facilities, advanced logistics, and digital infrastructure. The project provides for the construction of a laboratory from scratch, equipping it with modern equipment, creating a regional network, establishing in-house logistics, implementing a quality control system, and launching a digital platform for cooperation with medical institutions.