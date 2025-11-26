12:41
Kyrgyzstan receives new laboratories to enhance biological security

Kyrgyzstan has received a mobile PCR/ELISA laboratory and an inflatable-frame laboratory designed for work in natural foci of quarantinable and highly dangerous infections, the Ministry of Health’s press service reported.

According to the ministry, the equipment was provided by the Russian Federation as part of long-standing cooperation between the two countries. The handover ceremony was attended by Kyrgyzstan’s Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev and Anna Popova, head of Russia’s Rospotrebnadzor.

The newly delivered laboratories complement five mobile units previously supplied and operating in the republic for several years. The new facilities are equipped with all necessary tools, enabling rapid diagnostics and epidemiological surveillance even in the most remote regions.

The field mobile complex, mounted on a vehicle chassis, allows deployment to hard-to-reach areas with available road infrastructure, while the inflatable-frame laboratory can be set up within a few hours and provides the full level of biological protection required for handling highly dangerous pathogens.

According to Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev, the mobile laboratories and joint projects help Kyrgyzstan effectively monitor natural plague foci, maintain sanitary and epidemiological stability, and strengthen national response capabilities against emerging threats.

The ministry noted that in recent years Kyrgyz and Russian mobile laboratories have examined eight natural plague foci.

Despite the intensification of the outbreaks and reported cases in neighboring countries, the epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan has been prevented from worsening.

Another important area of cooperation remains the fight against HIV. Ten mobile clinics previously supplied by Russia have tested more than 103,000 people. A notable example of success is the joint program to reduce hepatitis B incidence: more than 700,000 doses of Russian vaccine have helped reduce infection rates threefold.

The laboratories provided were manufactured in Russia, fully equipped with necessary components and covered by warranty service. The Russian side also confirmed their readiness to provide technical support if needed.
