Toxicology laboratory being modernized in Osh region

During a working visit to Osh region, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev inspected the major renovation of a specialized toxicology control laboratory. The press service of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

The work is being carried out as part of the regional and economic development project for Osh region. At least 4,150 million soms have been allocated for the major renovation of the building and interior, and 2,452 million soms — for the purchase of laboratory equipment. A total of 6,161 million soms has been allocated for upgrades. The new equipment is expected to be installed by the end of October 2025.

After the modernization, the laboratory will be equipped with modern technologies and will be able to grow entomophages—lacewings and habrobracons—which are used in biological plant protection. This will expand the production of organic products and improve the quality of agricultural products.

Following the visit, instructions were given to ensure the timely installation of the necessary equipment.