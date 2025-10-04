18:37
USD 87.44
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.07
English

Toxicology laboratory being modernized in Osh region

During a working visit to Osh region, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev inspected the major renovation of a specialized toxicology control laboratory. The press service of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.

The work is being carried out as part of the regional and economic development project for Osh region. At least 4,150 million soms have been allocated for the major renovation of the building and interior, and 2,452 million soms — for the purchase of laboratory equipment. A total of 6,161 million soms has been allocated for upgrades. The new equipment is expected to be installed by the end of October 2025.

After the modernization, the laboratory will be equipped with modern technologies and will be able to grow entomophages—lacewings and habrobracons—which are used in biological plant protection. This will expand the production of organic products and improve the quality of agricultural products.

Following the visit, instructions were given to ensure the timely installation of the necessary equipment.
link: https://24.kg/english/346017/
views: 153
Print
Related
Kumtor laboratory passes international accreditation
Laboratory to control quality of roads to be opened in Karakol city
Laboratory for protection of cultural heritage opened in Bishkek
SCNS proposes to conduct paid DNA tests in its laboratory
Cabinet plans to allocate $1 million to 5 universities to equip laboratories
Design of biolaboratory to combat dangerous infections nearing completion
Russian biological laboratory to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Russia intends to build laboratory to combat dangerous infections in Kyrgyzstan
Central laboratory of Natural Resources Ministry repaired for 11.7 million soms
Russia plans to build biosafety laboratory in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grows by 21.1 percent Deposit base of commercial banks in Kyrgyzstan grows by 21.1 percent
Girl raped and killed in Issyk-Kul region, suspect detained Girl raped and killed in Issyk-Kul region, suspect detained
President Sadyr Japarov to address the nation President Sadyr Japarov to address the nation
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decline to host 2027 CIS Games Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decline to host 2027 CIS Games
4 October, Saturday
17:12
Toxicology laboratory being modernized in Osh region Toxicology laboratory being modernized in Osh region
15:13
Adylbek Kasymaliev promises 20 new schools to be built in Bishkek within year
15:07
Kyrgyzstan asks Russia for additional fuel supplies at preferential rates
15:00
Turkey: Trade with Kyrgyzstan exceeds $1.5 billion
13:03
Sadyr Japarov: People will decide the death penalty's fate