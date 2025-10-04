Toxicology laboratory being modernized in Osh region

During a working visit to Osh region, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev inspected the major renovation of a specialized toxicology control laboratory. The press service of the Presidential Envoy to the region reported.
After the modernization, the laboratory will be equipped with modern technologies and will be able to grow entomophages—lacewings and habrobracons—which are used in biological plant protection. This will expand the production of organic products and improve the quality of agricultural products.
Following the visit, instructions were given to ensure the timely installation of the necessary equipment.