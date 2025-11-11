15:51
Modern environmental monitoring laboratory to be built in Bishkek

According to the results of the first nine months of 2025, environmental monitoring activities have increased significantly compared to the previous year. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, while 1,488 samples were collected and 11,240 laboratory tests were conducted during the same period in 2024, 3,440 samples and 19,431 laboratory tests were conducted in 2025. This represents a 131 percent increase in sample collection and a 73 percent increase in the number of tests.

An initiative to build a modern environmental monitoring laboratory is currently being implemented. A plot of land has been allocated in Bishkek for this purpose, and all legal and technical documentation has been prepared.
