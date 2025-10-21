15:16
USD 87.45
EUR 102.01
RUB 1.08
English

First study of blood lead levels in children conducted in Kyrgyzstan

First national study of lead levels in children’s blood has been completed in Kyrgyzstan. Zharkynbek Kasymbekov, Director of the National Institute of Public Health, presented the findings at a press conference.

«We are glad the problem is not as widespread as we feared, but there is no reason for complacency. People still use old bright paints, colorful glazed dishes, and low-quality toys. In many households, lead pipes and other lead-containing materials can be found. Because of a lack of awareness about the dangers of this metal, people continue to use such items. Lead is an attractive material — shiny, soft, easy to cut and melt. Many remember melting it into alchyks as children, but it easily enters the body,» he said.

There is no safe level of lead exposure, as even small amounts are highly toxic, especially for children.

Zharkynbek Kasymbekov

Lead is a toxic heavy metal particularly dangerous for children’s health — it can cause developmental delays, lower intelligence, behavioral problems, and chronic health disorders.

Symptoms of lead poisoning

Lead exposure can cause mood changes, headaches, weakness, a metallic taste, loss of coordination, poor appetite, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, joint and bone pain, high blood pressure, and anemia.

In children, acute lead poisoning can lead to irritability, loss of attention, and acute encephalopathy.

 Sanitary doctor Nazgul Abamuslimova explained that the initial phase of the study focused on assessing lead prevalence in children’s blood, while the next stage involved examining households where children showed elevated blood lead levels.

«The provided equipment allowed for rapid testing of lead levels on solid surfaces. We measured lead in soil, dishes, floors, and toys, and took samples of drinking water to identify risk factors. The study found that lead hazards exist in the majority of households — particularly due to excessive lead levels in paints used on floors, doors, and window frames,» she said.

Nazgul Abamuslimova added that a mini-study in kindergartens in Osh revealed similar results.

«Measurements in ten kindergartens showed excessive lead levels in paints. Kindergartens are usually full of bright colors — both indoors and on playgrounds. This proves the existence of the problem. We need to adopt proper policies, update regulations, and expand laboratory capacity to test not only blood but also consumer products for lead content,» she stressed.

Specialists also tested ceramic and metal dishes and paint materials in Kara-Suu district, where results again showed elevated lead levels. The experts recommended switching to high-quality products, avoiding brightly colored items, and purchasing goods only from certified sellers.

Nazgul Abamuslimova also underscored the importance of personal hygiene, noting that regular handwashing remains a key preventive measure.

The findings of the study will serve as a foundation for new public health programs aimed at reducing lead exposure and preventing its harmful effects on children’s health.
link: https://24.kg/english/347921/
views: 139
Print
Related
Laboratory for testing lead levels in blood to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
Support for regions: Pediatric surgeons perform surgeries in Manas city
Ilshat Foundation builds children's infectious disease ward at Bishkek hospital
Ophthalmologists from China to perform free surgeries in Osh city
Unique brain surgeries for children with severe disorders performed in KR
Clinical guidelines for pediatric oncology approved in Kyrgyzstan
Hospitals in Kyrgyzstan upgrading medical equipment
Heart disease and cancer remain leading causes of death in Kyrgyzstan
State funding for healthcare promised to be more than tripled in Kyrgyzstan
Third of schoolchildren in some classes in Bishkek already wear glasses
Popular
Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3 Moody’s confirms Kyrgyzstan’s long-term credit rating at B3
Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides Kyrgyzstan lacks system for testing food products for pesticides
Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems Tourism in Kyrgyzstan faces crisis, expert identifies key problems
Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold Foreign students leaving Kyrgyzstan: Number of visas drops fourfold
21 October, Tuesday
14:56
Illegally privatized land plot of KSMA returned to state Illegally privatized land plot of KSMA returned to stat...
14:52
Japan to provide grants to two medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan
14:40
Ulanbek Satiev appointed new General Director of NTRK
14:19
Start date of autumn school break in Kyrgyzstan announced
14:14
Personnel changes take place at Osh City Hall