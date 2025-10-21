First study of blood lead levels in children conducted in Kyrgyzstan

First national study of lead levels in children’s blood has been completed in Kyrgyzstan. Zharkynbek Kasymbekov, Director of the National Institute of Public Health, presented the findings at a press conference.

«We are glad the problem is not as widespread as we feared, but there is no reason for complacency. People still use old bright paints, colorful glazed dishes, and low-quality toys. In many households, lead pipes and other lead-containing materials can be found. Because of a lack of awareness about the dangers of this metal, people continue to use such items. Lead is an attractive material — shiny, soft, easy to cut and melt. Many remember melting it into alchyks as children, but it easily enters the body,» he said.

There is no safe level of lead exposure, as even small amounts are highly toxic, especially for children. Zharkynbek Kasymbekov

Lead is a toxic heavy metal particularly dangerous for children’s health — it can cause developmental delays, lower intelligence, behavioral problems, and chronic health disorders.

Symptoms of lead poisoning Lead exposure can cause mood changes, headaches, weakness, a metallic taste, loss of coordination, poor appetite, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, joint and bone pain, high blood pressure, and anemia. In children, acute lead poisoning can lead to irritability, loss of attention, and acute encephalopathy.

Sanitary doctor Nazgul Abamuslimova explained that the initial phase of the study focused on assessing lead prevalence in children’s blood, while the next stage involved examining households where children showed elevated blood lead levels.

«The provided equipment allowed for rapid testing of lead levels on solid surfaces. We measured lead in soil, dishes, floors, and toys, and took samples of drinking water to identify risk factors. The study found that lead hazards exist in the majority of households — particularly due to excessive lead levels in paints used on floors, doors, and window frames,» she said.

Nazgul Abamuslimova added that a mini-study in kindergartens in Osh revealed similar results.

«Measurements in ten kindergartens showed excessive lead levels in paints. Kindergartens are usually full of bright colors — both indoors and on playgrounds. This proves the existence of the problem. We need to adopt proper policies, update regulations, and expand laboratory capacity to test not only blood but also consumer products for lead content,» she stressed.

Specialists also tested ceramic and metal dishes and paint materials in Kara-Suu district, where results again showed elevated lead levels. The experts recommended switching to high-quality products, avoiding brightly colored items, and purchasing goods only from certified sellers.

Nazgul Abamuslimova also underscored the importance of personal hygiene, noting that regular handwashing remains a key preventive measure.

The findings of the study will serve as a foundation for new public health programs aimed at reducing lead exposure and preventing its harmful effects on children’s health.