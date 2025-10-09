11:48
Twelve veterinary laboratories in Kyrgyzstan receive international accreditation

Twelve laboratories of the Center for Veterinary Diagnostics and Expertise under the Veterinary, Development of Animal Husbandry, Pastures and Feed Service of Kyrgyzstan have been accredited for compliance with international standards and have already begun full-scale operations.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, this achievement will help strengthen the country’s veterinary safety system, ensuring timely detection and prevention of animal diseases.

The center includes a virology and molecular diagnostics department equipped with modern technology. Specialists conduct active and passive monitoring of viral animal diseases using precise laboratory research methods.

The department is capable of diagnosing more than 30 types of diseases, including foot-and-mouth disease, rabies, peste des petits ruminants, bluetongue, infectious laryngotracheitis in poultry, African horse sickness, rhinopneumonia, avian influenza, bovine leukemia, lumpy skin disease, sheep and goat pox, as well as classical and African swine fever, Newcastle disease, and other dangerous infections.

«The work of accredited laboratories contributes to the sustainable development of livestock farming and increases the export potential of the agricultural sector,» the Veterinary Service stated.

International accreditation of laboratories is one of the key requirements of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). Compliance with these standards provides access to international control systems and enhances trust in the products of Kyrgyz producers.
