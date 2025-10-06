Plant quarantine laboratory to be built in Jalal-Abad region

A plant quarantine laboratory will be built in Jalal-Abad region. The Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev announced during a working visit to the region.

According to the ministry’s press service, he inspected the progress of construction of the facility in Suzak district. A 0.25-hectare site was allocated for the construction of the laboratory in 2017. Zolotoy Vek (Golden Age) is the contractor. The facility is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

At least 67.14 million soms have been allocated for the construction of the laboratory.