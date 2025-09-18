Sadyr Japarov sends greeting to Altai — Ancestral Homeland of Turks Forum

The State Secretary Marat Imankulov delivered a greeting message from the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov at the 2nd International Scientific and Practical Conference «Altai — the Ancestral Homeland of the Turks. The History of the Emergence of Turkic Civilization», which opened in Gorno-Altaysk (Russia).

The head of state emphasized that Altai is not just a geographical region but a sacred cradle of Turkic statehood, culture, language, traditions, and worldview. According to him, it was here that the spiritual codes were formed that continue to unite millions of Turkic peoples today.

Sadyr Japarov highlighted the special historical connection of the Kyrgyz people with Altai, recalling that in the Middle Ages these lands were the native home of the Kyrgyz, where common traditions were preserved and developed for centuries. The president expressed confidence that the outcomes of the conference will be an important step toward strengthening fraternal ties and developing the Turkic world.

As part of the event, plans were announced to establish a joint platform for implementing programs and initiatives in historical education, reflecting the shared history of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.