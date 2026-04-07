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Youth Forum to be held in Manas city

The Youth Forum Kiyalymdagy Kyrgyzstan: Jalal-Abad will be held in Manas. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy reported.

The main goal of the event is to unite young leaders in the region, support their ideas, and create conditions for development in education, sports, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement.

More than 100 young leaders from all districts and cities of Jalal-Abad region will gather in Manas for the opportunity to share experiences and discuss new initiatives.

The event will include:

  • an educational forum for young teachers;
  • a business forum and startup discussion for young entrepreneurs;
  • a career-oriented event for schoolchildren;
  • a football tournament for students;
  • volleyball for schoolgirls;
  • the intellectual game Akylman Ordo.
link: https://24.kg/english/369281/
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