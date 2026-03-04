Bishkek to host Ak Kalpak — Kyrgyz Heritage Youth Forum

A youth forum Ak Kalpak — Kyrgyz Heritage will be held in Bishkek on March 5. The event is being organized by the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy and the Youth Movement of Kyrgyzstan in accordance with the presidential decree «National Spirit — Global Heights» and the resolution of the Zhogorku Kenesh declaring March 5 as Ak Kalpak and National Dress Day.

The goal of the forum is to popularize the historical and spiritual significance of the ak kalpak, promote the value of national dress, and strengthen the national identity of young people.

The event will be attended by State Secretary Arslan Koichiev, Chairman of the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy Melis Murataliev, scholar Kiyas Moldokasymov, and other public figures. The forum will include presentation of reports and a cultural program.

The ministry invites the general public and young people to actively participate in the forum.