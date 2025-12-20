Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the ceremony announcing bilateral documents as part of Central Asia + Japan Business Forum. The press service of the President reported.

According to the press service, approximately 300 business representatives from Central Asian countries and Japan participated in the dialogue, representing a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing and mechanical engineering, energy, transport and logistics, finance and insurance, information technology, medicine and pharmaceuticals, agriculture, education, high technology, and innovative development.

The forum’s business program addressed priority areas of cooperation, including sustainable development, the development of a green economy, digitalization, the development of the IT industry, as well as human capital and education development.

Following the event, a ceremony of signing bilateral documents was held, confirming the high level of mutual trust and the parties’ interest in further deepening their partnership. List of documents on cooperation between government agencies and business in Kyrgyzstan and Japan:

— an action plan for developing the potential of the Center for Development and Promotion of Export under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic in cooperation with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Kyrgyz Export;

— a roadmap between the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and Muroo Systems Corporation for the implementation of the project to construct a small hydroelectric power station on Chon-Kemin River in accordance with the investment agreement of August 30, 2024;

— a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and national hospitals regarding the planning and creation of advanced emergency and intensive care centers based on the Japanese Kitahara model;

— a memorandum of understanding between the Kyrgyz-Japan Business Council and the Japan-Kyrgyzstan Economic Exchange Association;

— a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and Sprix Corporation;

— a memorandum between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and Fujifilm System Service Co., Ltd. and Digital Knowledge Inc.

— a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic and GAKKEN HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

— a memorandum of cooperation between the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Talas region and the Kyrgyz-Japan Center for Human Development (KRJC);

— a memorandum of cooperation between the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Japan Association of Travel Agencies (JATA);

— an agreement on the purchase of electricity between National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan and Muroo Systems Corporation;

— a memorandum of understanding between the Agribusiness Center of the Jusup Balasagyn Kyrgyz National University and Agritree Co., Ltd.

— a memorandum of understanding on the ongoing supply of Japanese-made maintenance tools to the Kyrgyz Republic and Central Asian countries with Eight Tool Co., Ltd.

— a memorandum of cooperation between the Equal Opportunities Social Center between Plus NGO and Japan Tobacco Inc.

— a memorandum of strategic partnership between the Kyrgyz-Japanese Center for Human Development (KRJC) and the Kyrgyz-Japanese School Complex;

— a memorandum of trilateral cooperation on the establishment and management of the Kyrgyz-Japanese Digital University (K-JDU);

— a document of intent on youth sports exchange between the State Agency for Youth, Physical Culture, and Sports of Kyrgyzstan and Maizuru;

— a letter of intent on cooperation between Balykchy City Hall (KR) and the Maizuru City Hall (Japan).

— a memorandum of understanding between the Consulting Division of Hirayama Corporation and Motion Group OJSC.