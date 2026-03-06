Importance of Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness discussed in Bishkek

A regional conference dedicated to the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness was held in Bishkek.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan in cooperation with the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek and the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The conference continued Kyrgyzstan’s initiative to declare March 5 the International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness, which was unanimously supported by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2022.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Asein Isaev emphasized the important role of disarmament and arms control as tools for preventing crises and armed conflicts. He noted that weapons of mass destruction pose a serious threat to international security and cooperation.

It was also highlighted that Kyrgyzstan has consistently pursued a policy of peace and security since the first days of its independence.

Special attention was paid to the role of the Central Asian Nuclear‑Weapon‑Free Zone, which became the first such zone in the Northern Hemisphere and represents an important contribution by the countries of the region to strengthening international security.

Asein Isaev added that education and public awareness play a crucial role in fostering a culture of peace and increasing society’s understanding of disarmament and non-proliferation issues.

At the end of the conference, participants laid out an Alley of Peace in Bishkek and planted young trees.