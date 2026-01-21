17:03
AgroDialogue-2026 Forum to be held in Bishkek

The AgroDialogue-2026 Forum will be held in Bishkek at the Konstantin Skryabin Kyrgyz National Agrarian University on February 18-21. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the event will recognize the best of the best in the country’s agricultural sector: 20 champions in crop production and 20 in livestock farming.

Experts and farmers from near and far abroad are expected to participate. During the forum, the country’s agricultural champions will share the secrets of their success with all interested parties and present their practical experience.

The final part of the event will take place on February 21 at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall.

During the forum, the best farmers and agricultural workers, recognized as champions in each agricultural field, will walk the red carpet and be honored in a festive setting. The event will also create conditions for finding partners in the agricultural sector, and for entrepreneurs — broad opportunities for business development and export of their products abroad.
link: https://24.kg/english/358757/
views: 80
