Competition announced for logo design of Chingiz Aitmatov Issyk-Kul Forum

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan launched an open competition for the development of a logo and brand book for the 40th anniversary of the Chingiz Aitmatov Issyk-Kul Forum.

The prize fund of the competition is 50,000 soms.

Artists and designers registered as individual entrepreneurs with a certificate of the right to conduct business and a license are eligible to participate.

The competition aims to create an original logo and a unified visual brand book that reflect the philosophy, mission, and international significance of the Issyk-Kul Forum.

The visual concept should convey the forum’s high mission as an international intellectual platform promoting dialogue between countries and peoples, supporting multipolarity, and maintaining balance in making critical global decisions.

The ministry reminded that in 1986, on the initiative of the writer and thinker Chingiz Aitmatov, a meeting of world intellectuals was held on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake, marking the beginning of discussions on global processes amid the winding down of the Cold War between the USSR and the West.

The 2026 forum will continue the dialogue on civilizational development, peacebuilding, and emerging global challenges.

Applications for the competition will be accepted until January 31 via email at centerformuseum@gmail.com.

A special briefing will be held for participants to explain the requirements and technical specifications.