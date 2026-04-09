Kyrgyz-St. Petersburg Business Forum discussed in Cabinet of Ministers

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov, met with Evgeny Kassyura, Deputy Chairman of the St. Petersburg Committee on External Relations.

He noted that Evgeny Kassyura’s visit provides a good opportunity for a substantive discussion of current issues of bilateral and interregional cooperation, emphasizing the particular importance of developing practical cooperation with one of the key constituent entities of the Russian Federation—its cultural center, St. Petersburg.

According to him, the consistent implementation of the agreements and provisions reached during the meeting of the Kyrgyz-St. Petersburg Intergovernmental Commission continues. It was emphasized that it would be appropriate to separately consider the issue of holding a Kyrgyz-St. Petersburg Business Forum with the participation of business representatives.

The parties discussed opportunities for deepening cooperation in areas such as investment, economy, education, healthcare, trade, cultural and humanitarian ties.